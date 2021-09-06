Taliban spokesman says new Afghan government will be announced soon
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A spokesman for the Taliban said on Monday that a new Afghan government would be announced soon, but he did not specify when.
Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that after capturing Panjshir, the last holdout of resistance forces, the Taliban controlled the entire country,
Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces, said in a Twitter message that he was safe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zabihullah Mujahid
- Ahmad Massoud
- Afghan
- Taliban
Advertisement