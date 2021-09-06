Don't do politics in God’s name, Vinayagar will answer prayers if puja is done at home: Minister

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department Minister P K Sekar Babu on Monday appealed to the BJP not to do politics in God's name and desist from taking out procession for Ganesh Chaturthi this time owing to the pandemic.

Insisting that Vinayagar (Lord Ganesh) will fulfill the wishes of the devotees if pujas are performed at home, the Minister said the government decided not to permit the immersion procession this time due to Coronavirus. He however warned that the state government will not remain a mute spectator if there were any violations.

Babu's entreaty comes in the wake of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar questioning the rationale of banning the religious procession only in Tamil Nadu while permitting numerous relaxations.

The government, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, last week said that people should not install Ganesh idols in public places or carry out the immersion procession. When the BJP raised the issue in the Assembly, Babu replied that the state government was taking action on the basis of a circular issued by the union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asking states to take suitable measures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

''There are many issues to do politics. I appeal to Annamalai not to do politics in god's name,'' Babu said while speaking to reporters after inspecting the Palani Andavar and Vedapuriswarar temples in Kondithoppu here.

''The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) will not hesitate to take stern action if there any violations,'' Babu however warned.

With the Ganesh Chaturthi falling on September 10, the Hindu Munnani, which conducts the Ganesh idol installation puja and immersion procession annually throughout the State, demanded that the state government reconsider its decision.

''The government has permitted numerous activities by relaxing the lockdown regulations. Schools have been re-opened, state-owned TASMAC liquor chain is doing brisk business and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is in session. Why should the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and procession alone be banned?'' asked Kadeswara C Subramaniam, state president of Hindu Munnani.

Subramaniam, who lead a fast by the Hindu Munnani members at Valluvar Kottam, here, told reporters that the government should reconsider its decision and permit the public to install idols and take out a procession.

Taking strong exception to the government move, BJP state president K Annamalai sought permission for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The BJP would place Ganesh idols at the gates of leaders' houses at one lakh places across the state on October 10, 11 and 12 for puja and worship, he had said.

''I did not say do not worship. Everyone can worship from their homes. Vinayagar (Ganesh) will fulfill the wishes. He will do us good. So, this time we can pray from our homes,'' the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)