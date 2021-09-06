Indian Youth Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Monday passed a resolution for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party president again.

The resolution was passed unanimously on the final day of the two-day national executive meeting of IYC in Goa, the Congress youth wing said in a statement.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said Gandhi should become the national president of the Congress party again ''for which a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting''. ''He (Srinivas) also said that in the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all burning issues in the interest of the country on the streets and will take this struggle to the people,'' the statement read.

Over the two-day meeting, the party discussed challenges before the organisation and ''how success can be achieved on those challenges, major programs of the organisation, internal elections, membership, all the major issues including the campaign were discussed in detail''. ''The serious issues that the country is facing such as unemployment, rising inflation, farmers’ problem, national security, selling the country's properties, all such burning issues, and how to fight against the BJP government on these anti-people issues in the coming times were discussed in detail,'' it said.

The political and the organisational resolution were also unanimously passed by all the national office-bearers and state presidents, it added.

''National Incharge of Indian Youth Congress and AICC Jt-Secretary Shri Krishna Allavaru ji said that every single worker of Indian Youth Congress will fight against this dictatorial government in the coming days and will work to take the ideology of Congress party and the message of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji to the people of the country,'' the IYC statement said.

