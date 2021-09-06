Concerns of Chandy, Chennithala addressed: KPCC president K Sudhakaran

KPCC president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran on Monday said the concerns of senior Congress leaders Oomen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have been addressed and the two have agreed to guide the party even if they have no position in it.

Speaking to the media here after a meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, Sudhakaran said the concerns of the two senior leaders have been addressed.

Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan met with Chandy and Chennithala at the KPCC office here to iron out differences with the two warring senior leaders.

Later all four of them attended the UDF meeting at Cantonment House.

He also said that both of them have assured that they will continue to guide the Congress even if they do have any position in the party and added that Tariq Anwar, the General Secretary of AICC for Kerala, will not be coming to the state to resolve the issues here post the announcement of the DCC list.

The meeting held on Monday came a day after Chandy said groups in the party were a reality, but Congress comes first.

Chandy's statement came after Satheesan met him at his residence in Kottayam as part of the new leadership's bid to iron out differences with warring groups leaders Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan had later met with Chennithala also.

Chandy's statement assumed significance in the wake of many leaders who were part of 'A' and 'I' groups starting to ditch them and rallying behind the new leadership.

The 'A' group is headed by Chandy and the 'I' group, by Chennithala.

The groups headed by them had expressed displeasure over the new leadership for ignoring the two veteran leaders in organisational matters, particularly in the selection of 14 DCC chiefs.

The Congress leadership had recently asserted in Kannur that PCC chief K Sudhakaran will be the ''last word'' on organisational matters in the state and spoke about bringing discipline in the party.

The two groups have been active in the state unit since the times of veteran leader K Karunakaran and senior leader A K Antony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)