UP CM urges BJP Mahila Morcha to connect with women from all sections of society

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the BJP Mahila Morcha to connect with women from all sections of society, including Muslims who have been freed of the ''evil practice of triple talaq''.

Adityanath said his government has worked towards ensuring the safety of women and they can walk alone fearlessly in the night.

''Muslim women were suffering since hundreds of years because of the practice of triple talaq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended this evil practice and got them justice. It is our responsibility to bring all those sisters with us (the Mahila Morcha),'' the chief minister said.

Addressing the concluding session of a State Working Committee meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha here, he said after Modi came to power, three women were appointed judges in the Supreme Court for the first time.

''The prime minister made the women of the country leaders instead of followers. Highest number of women have been made governors in the history of India and today, the Finance Ministry is also in the hands of a woman," the BJP leader said.

In UP, many programmes have been started in the interest of women, he said, referring to the Mission Shakti campaign for women's safety.

''When a woman moves towards self-reliance, she leads the entire society, not just the family," the chief minister said.

Reiterating that his government has worked on women's safety, he said, ''Today daughters are feeling safe in the state. Imagine what was the condition of the western part of the state before 2017. Daughters could not go to school. No one knew whether the daughters would return home safely after leaving the house. Women can walk alone fearlessly in the night now.'' The chief minister said instead of women, criminals and mafia elements in the state are now feeling afraid.

''This secure environment has been provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to daughters and sisters,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, the inaugural session of the State Working Committee was addressed by several prominent speakers, including BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

