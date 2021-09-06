Left Menu

TMC can't be cowed down like Congress, BJP's resources going to fall flat: Abhishek Banerjee

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties while adding that BJP's resources will fall flat no matter how much might, vigour and threat it puts in.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:34 IST
TMC can't be cowed down like Congress, BJP's resources going to fall flat: Abhishek Banerjee
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties while adding that BJP's resources will fall flat no matter how much might, vigour and threat it puts in. The TMC leader on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital. He was interrogated for around eight hours by the agency in an alleged coal smuggling case.

Briefing mediapersons after appearing before ED, Banerjee said, "If BJP thinks it can frighten TMC by doing all this, we will fight more vigorously. TMC cannot be cowed down like Congress and other parties. We will go to every state where BJP has killed democracy. BJP's tyranny will be defeated. Let BJP put all its might, vigour, threat and resources, mind my words, their resources are going to fall flat. TMC will defeat BJP in next polls." "Anyone who fights against BJP is harassed. This case has arisen out of Kolkata, I have been summoned to Delhi. I have been asked questions non-stop for the last 8 hours. From day one, I have been asking to bring evidence, if any, against me into the public domain," he said.

Earlier today, before entering the ED office Banerjee had said that he would cooperate with the investigation. "I was called on September 6 by the ED for investigation and I have already told earlier, that I am ready for any investigation. The officials are investigating and from day one I have informed that the officials should investigate on allegations, the agencies are working and as the citizen of this country we should cooperate and let them work," Banerjee told ANI.

Meanwhile, the TMC leader accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so, they are using central probe agencies like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier on September 1, Rujira Banerjee, wife of the TMC leader was summoned by the ED along with bank details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021