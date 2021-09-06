Poland condemns jailing of Belarus protest leaders

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on Monday condemned prison sentences imposed on Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak.

Kolesnikova and Znak were sentenced to 11 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, leading to an outcry from Western countries. "The decision of the Belarusian authorities ... deserves firm condemnation. This is an open crushing of human rights and another step intended to intimidate Belarusian society. This repression should not go unanswered," Przydacz said on Twitter.

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed solidarity with Kolesnikova and Znak. "Poland demands the unconditional release of all political prisoners. These people are imprisoned for fighting for an independent and democratic Belarus," he tweeted.

