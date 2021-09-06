Left Menu

Poland condemns jailing of Belarus protest leaders

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on Monday condemned prison sentences imposed on Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak. Kolesnikova and Znak were sentenced to 11 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, leading to an outcry from Western countries.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:42 IST
Poland condemns jailing of Belarus protest leaders

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on Monday condemned prison sentences imposed on Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak.

Kolesnikova and Znak were sentenced to 11 years and 10 years in prison, respectively, leading to an outcry from Western countries. "The decision of the Belarusian authorities ... deserves firm condemnation. This is an open crushing of human rights and another step intended to intimidate Belarusian society. This repression should not go unanswered," Przydacz said on Twitter.

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed solidarity with Kolesnikova and Znak. "Poland demands the unconditional release of all political prisoners. These people are imprisoned for fighting for an independent and democratic Belarus," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021