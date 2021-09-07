Left Menu

Granting full autonomy to J-K only way to put its relationship with Centre back on track: Tarigami

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:01 IST
Granting full autonomy to J-K only way to put its relationship with Centre back on track: Tarigami
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said restoring democracy along with full autonomy and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is the only way to put the relationship back on track between the erstwhile state and the Centre.

He said the central government undermined the Constitution by ending the special status guaranteed under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir ''Through the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories, not only has the BJP government undermined the basic structure of the constitution but the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the union itself.

“And the only way to put it back on track is by immediately restoring democracy along with full autonomy and statehood to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Tairgami said in a statement.

The Communist leader said the Permanent Residence Certificate issued by erstwhile state of J-K under Article 35A has now become a sole basis for defining a permanent resident of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

''It is validation and vindication of the essence of Article 35A in ensuring constitutional guarantees to people of J-K and Ladakh which was arbitrarily made inoperative,'' he said.

Tarigami said the democratic forces must raise their voice for the restoration of the legitimate rights of the people.

''Let those in authority understand that forced silence can't be construed as acceptance,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021