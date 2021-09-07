Left Menu

ED's actions against Maha leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar

There is an attempt to encroach upon the state governments rights case and discourage the opponents by using these agencies as tools. To a question on the EDs raids at premises linked to Bhavana Gawali, Pawar said the issue is about educational institutions.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:54 IST
ED's actions against Maha leaders bid to subdue state govt: Pawar
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed the Enforcement Directorate's actions against various Maharashtra leaders were an attempt to encroach on the state government's rights and discourage political opponents.

Notably, the ED is conducting a probe into separate money laundering cases against former state home minister and Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The central agency last week also conducted raids at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with a money laundering case.

The NCP shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, ''Never heard of so many ED's actions in Maharashtra in the past. One action is going on against Khadse, another against Anil Deshmukh, also against Bhawna Gawali. There is an attempt to encroach upon the state government's rights case and discourage the opponents by using these agencies as tools.'' To a question on the ED's raids at premises linked to Bhavana Gawali, Pawar said the issue is about educational institutions. ''When there are allegations against these kinds of institutions, the complaints can be lodged before the charity commissioner. If not the charity commissioner, then there are state government agencies, but here directly the ED was involved,'' the former Union minister said. Asked about the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave, Pawar said, ''I have seen many events happening where the (COVID-19 prevention) protocols are not being followed.'' Pawar said since Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked political parties to immediately stop agitations, meetings, and other events to avoid crowding, he will not attend programs involving large gatherings ''I will only attend programs organized indoors with a limited number of people,'' he said.

To a question on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments that Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry, Pawar quipped, ''This is an addition to my knowledge.'' Pawar also expressed reservations over the Reserve Bank of India's interference in the cooperative sector.

''The cooperative lenders spread the banking sector to the grass-root level. These banks help many people in case of financial needs. The merger and closure of cooperative banks are not only harmful to the cooperative sector, but also for the common people who have been benefiting from it,'' he said.

While earlier there was greater autonomy to select a cooperative bank's chairman, now these institutions will have to go to the RBI for it.

Pawar said ''this has weakened the cooperative sector''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021