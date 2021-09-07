Left Menu

Afghanistan’s takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is not good for India and it will benefit Pakistan. The changes in Afghanistan are not good for India, Owaisi said in reply to a question on the effect of the Talibans takeover of Afghanistan on UP politics.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:44 IST
Afghanistan’s takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is not good for India and it will benefit Pakistan. ''Over Rs 35,000 crore of our taxpayers' money has been invested in developmental works of Afghanistan. Now the Taliban has come there. The changes in Afghanistan are not good for India," Owaisi said in reply to a question on the effect of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on UP politics. "Whatever is happening (in Afghanistan) will benefit Pakistan more. This should be understood,'' he said.

Owaisi was talking to reporters on the occasion of former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife joining AIMIM.

Presently lodged in a Gujarat jail in one of the several criminal cases pending against him, Ahmad joined the Owaisi's party months ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi has been making efforts to expand the party across the country and he has had reasonable success in Maharashtra and Bihar. The party, however, could not make gains in West Bengal.

Talking about the Afghan issue earlier on September 2 in Hyderabad, Owaisi had asked the NDA government to say whether it considered the Taliban as a terrorist organization or not.

''We are asking the Modi government. Say this clearly. Do you consider the Taliban a terrorist organization or not? If you don't, India is chairman of the UN Sanction Committee. Will you delist the top 100 leaders of Taliban, Haqqani leaders? If you don't, will you include them in the UAPA terror list?'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021