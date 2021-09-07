Left Menu

Nishad Party to contest 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nishad Party has announced that it will contest for the 2022 state assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:08 IST
Nishad Party to contest 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh
Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nishad Party has announced that it will contest for the 2022 state assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Speaking to ANI, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said, "Nishad Party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with BJP. We will win and form the government with BJP."

In this regard, the party chief informed that he had previously met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to hold discussions. "We are not surrendering ourselves in front of BJP but are supporting BJP. Let me clarify that. We hope to make our base stronger in these elections," he added.

On June 16, BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad and his son Praveen Nishad, currently a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar. Nishad's son Praveen Nishad had joined the BJP in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Nishad party had then forged an alliance with the BJP and supported the national party in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. Praveen Nishad had defeated the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-elections.

With elections due in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen the organisation. Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada also joined BJP on June 9, ahead of the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021