AJP, TIPRA to form stage for regional parties of NE

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Tripura-based Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) on Monday announced that they will begin an initiative to create a platform for all regional parties of the North-eastern states.

The proposed forum will work towards strengthening regional political movements to protect the ''identity'' of the indigenous people, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and TIPRA chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma addressed a joint press conference here.

''We have decided to join hands for the future of Northeast. Together we will carry out our struggle for the protection of identity, language and culture of the entire region. This will benefit all states,'' Gogoi said.

The platform will attempt to unite all the like-minded regional parties to protect the interest of the indigenous people, he said.

The two leaders signed a joint statement, which demanded immediate repeal of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and complete the update process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It said a final decision in regard to creation of a common regional platform will be announced soon after having dialogues with all regional parties of North-eastern states.

While the AJP supported the demand of creation of Tipraland, a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura, the TIPRA backed the demand for implementation of Assam Accord in letter and spirit, Barma said.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the AASU in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

''If we do not unite before the delimitation exercise in 2026, the entire glorious history of indigenous people of Tripura will be wiped out. The local people are threatened from every aspect. We have no option left but to strive for Tipraland,'' he added.

It is well known that the indigenous people of the North-eastern region have been facing betrayal and deceit for a long time, and left to fight for their own self-respect and identity, Barma claimed.

''To inspire the next generation of Tripura with heroes of Northeast, I today announce that a statue of Lachit Borphukan will be erected in our (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District) Council area,'' he added.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

The joint statement claimed that the NDA government at the Centre enacted the CAA ignoring the protests of the people of Northeast ''to fulfil their narrow political ends'' just to gain power in West Bengal.

''As a part of the BJP's divisive and communal politics, they are trying to implement their concept of 'Hindutva', which is different from the age-old traditions of Hinduism based on love and compassion. As a result, many ethnic traditions and languages have become either extinct or endangered,'' it added.

Referring to the influx of immigrants to Tripura from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), the TIPRA leader said what happened to his state after 1950 is slowly happening to Assam now.

''Unless you raise your voice, you will be a second class citizen. This movement is not for becoming MLAs, MPs or ministers. It is a movement for our next generation,'' he said while addressing the party workers of AJP earlier during the day.

Barma, who was earlier with the Congress, said his former party needs to ''wake up'' and see who the loyal people that remain with it and urged it to stand for the indigenous people of the region.

He also called for amicable settlement of inter-state border disputes between Assam and other states of the region.

