Blinken to testify in U.S. Senate on Afghanistan on Sept. 14

Opposition Republicans have blamed Biden, but Democrats said they want to examine all of the two decades of conflict, under presidents from both parties. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:05 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a hearing on Sept. 14 examining the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, the committee said in an announcement on its website on Tuesday.

The chaotic end last month to America's longest war prompted pledges to conduct aggressive investigations by congressional committees, which are controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats. Opposition Republicans have blamed Biden, but Democrats said they want to examine all of the two decades of conflict, under presidents from both parties.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

