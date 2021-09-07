US' Chargé d’Affaires Atul Keshap, Priyanka Gandhi discuss US-India friendship

Atul Keshap, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met on Tuesday and reflected on the long history of US-India friendship.

''Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation,'' Keshap tweeted.

He also posted a picture of his meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in which they can be seen standing in front of a photograph of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi along with former US president Ronald Reagan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)