US' Chargé d’Affaires Atul Keshap, Priyanka Gandhi discuss US-India friendship
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST
Atul Keshap, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met on Tuesday and reflected on the long history of US-India friendship.
''Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation,'' Keshap tweeted.
He also posted a picture of his meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in which they can be seen standing in front of a photograph of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi along with former US president Ronald Reagan.
