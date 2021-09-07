Left Menu

US' Chargé d’Affaires Atul Keshap, Priyanka Gandhi discuss US-India friendship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST
Atul Keshap, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met on Tuesday and reflected on the long history of US-India friendship.

''Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation,'' Keshap tweeted.

He also posted a picture of his meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in which they can be seen standing in front of a photograph of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi along with former US president Ronald Reagan.

