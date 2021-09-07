Strengthen Mamata's hand to save red flag in Tripura: CPI(M) turncoat to Left supporters

Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal, Ritabrata Banerjee, on Tuesday appealed to the Left supporters in Tripura to ''strengthen Mamata Banerjee's hand'' if they really want to save the red flag in the northeastern state.

Banerjee, a former CPI(M) MP who switched over to the ruling party in West Bengal, said that the TMC would never vandalise opposition party offices or cause damage to Lenin's statues if it comes to power in Tripura.

''I appeal to all the Leftists in Tripura to strengthen Mamata Banerjee's hand if they want to save the red flag. If Trinamool Congress comes to power, it would never vandalise opposition party offices or destroy Lenin's statues using bulldozers. If you (Leftists) want to save the dignity of the red flag, TMC has to be strengthened,'' the TMC leader told reporters.

After the BJP-IPFT dispensation came to power in 2018, a statue of Vladimir Lenin in Belonia town, the district headquarters of South Tripura district, was bulldozed and many CPI(M) party officers were demolished by the administration arguing that those were illegally established on government land.

The TMC had unseated the Left Front from power in West Bengal ending its 34-year-long rule in 2011.

Banerjee, along with West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, arrived in Tripura on Tuesday for organisational work. He said that the TMC will form committees till the booth level in Tripura by December 31.

Referring to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's statement that some TMC leaders were involved in cattle smuggling in West Bengal, Banerjee said that such comments indicate that the BJP is losing ground in Tripura.

He also alleged that several TMC members including Subal Bhowmik were attacked and ''false cases'' filed against them, and 13 vehicles used by the party vandalised so far. Assam TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who is also camping in Tripura, offered prayers at Mangalchandi Temple in Gomati district's Amarpur. BJP supporters of 20 families joined the TMC in her presence.

