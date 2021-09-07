Left Menu

Blinken to testify in U.S. to Congress on Afghanistan next week

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify at least twice in Congress next week as lawmakers examine the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Senate and House of Representatives committees promised aggressive investigations. Blinken will address the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a public hearing on Monday, Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:48 IST
Blinken to testify in U.S. to Congress on Afghanistan next week
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify at least twice in Congress next week as lawmakers examine the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Senate and House of Representatives committees promised aggressive investigations.

Blinken will address the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 13., at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) in a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the committees said. Other congressional committees are likely to hold their own hearings in the weeks to come about the chaotic end last month to America's longest war.

Opposition Republicans have blamed Democratic President Joe Biden for events surrounding the collapse of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government and the takeover by the militant Islamist Taliban. Biden's Democrats, who narrowly control both houses of Congress, said they want to examine all of the two decades of conflict, under presidents from both parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021