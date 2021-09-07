Left Menu

Bandi's padayatra exposes misrule of TRS govt: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday alleged that ongoing 'padayatra' of the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has exposed the misrule of the ruling TRS-led government in the state, adding that the people expect the BJP to come to power in 2023.

ANI | Sangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:19 IST
BJP Spokesperson N V Subhash (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday alleged that ongoing 'padayatra' of the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has exposed the misrule of the ruling TRS-led government in the state, adding that the people expect the BJP to come to power in 2023. Subhash announced that the Home minister Amit Shah will join the ongoing 'padayatra' on September 17 on the occasion of Telangana liberation day.

"For the last seven years, the ongoing misrule of the TRS government has been exposed through the yatra. Today after completing 110 km, being the 11th day of Yatra, most of the people who have participated in the yatra are expecting that the BJP will come to power 2023," said Subhash while talking to ANI. The padayatra will be continued till Oct 2, 2021, covering 550km, further said Subash.

People from all walks, religions, and communities have participated in the 'padayatra', stated Subhash. Today is Sanjay Kumar's 11th day of the ongoing 'Padyatra' while he completes 110km.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar completed 100 km of travel, he began 'Praja Sangram Yatra' from Bhagyalaxmi temple, Hyderabad on August 28. Every day Kumar travelled over 12 km along with scores of people and party workers and interacting with people to know their problems.

The state BJP President would travel about 14 km today on his ninth day of yatra and take a night halt at Momimpet. Along with district and state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

