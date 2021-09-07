Left Menu

CAQM observes Delhi's neighbouring states have failed to take steps to curb stubble burning: AAP

It is surprising to see Bhardwaj blaming the Centre and four neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana, for he did nothing to stop stubble burning but remained silent on what the Delhi government was doing to help neighbouring states curb pollution due to stubble burning, Kapoor said.The Delhi BJP spokesperson said farmers in neighbouring states are forced to burn stubble as it is economically not possible for them to get it removed from their lands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:24 IST
CAQM observes Delhi's neighbouring states have failed to take steps to curb stubble burning: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed the Commission for Air Quality Management has observed that the neighbouring states of Delhi have failed to take preventive steps to curb stubble burning.

In a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that the CAQM rejected plans submitted by Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan for controlling stubble burning, noting the absence of groundwork.

Attacking Bhardwaj for his comments, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP leader's PC on pollution due to stubble burning in neighboring states is the beginning of an eyewash to ultimately evade responsibility to stop stubble burning.

''Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan all have failed to subside and provide machinery to prevent stubble burning,'' Bhardwaj claimed.

The AAP leader further said that the CAQM has warned if the third wave of COVID-19 coincides with stubble burning pollution then it may prove fatal. ''It is surprising to see Bhardwaj blaming the Centre and four neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana, for he did nothing to stop stubble burning but remained silent on what the Delhi government was doing to help neighbouring states curb pollution due to stubble burning,'' Kapoor said.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said farmers in neighbouring states are forced to burn stubble as it is economically not possible for them to get it removed from their lands. ''Delhi has crores of rupees of surplus environment fund then why doesn't the Delhi government extend financial package to neighbouring states to help their farmers remove stubble instead of burning it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021