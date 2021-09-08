Left Menu

BJP MLA reports to Nadda against leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Assembly speaker and sitting MLA Kailash Meghwal has written a letter to BJP Chief JP Nadda, saying that the leader of opposition in the state has damaged the saffron party.

He also wrote a letter to the party's state president Satish Poonia, informing that he would move a resolution against Gulabchand Kataria in the party's legislature meeting, ahead of the Assembly session, which will start on Thursday.

The resolution will be to condemn Kataria for his statements on Maharana Pratap and lord Rama, which “caused loss to the party” during bypolls, according Meghwal’s letter written to Poonia on September 4.

Meghwal has asked Poonia, who is also an MLA, to preside over the meeting of the legislature party.

In the letter to Nadda, Meghwal mentioned Kataria’s comments on Maharana Pratap and lord Rama.

He said the party has “suffered a huge loss” due to Kataria’s statements.

During campaigning for bypolls in Rajsamand in April, Kataria stoked controversy by making “derogatory” remarks for Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, triggering widespread criticism.

Around the same time, he also said that without BJP, 'Shri Ram' would have been in the sea.

When contacted, Meghwal refused to comment on the letter.

Nevertheless, Kataria said he heard that Meghwal would bring a censure motion against him in the BJP legislature party meeting but was ready to accept the party’s decision on the matter.

“I am ready for whatever decision the party takes for me,” he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore defended Kataria, saying such comments on the leader of opposition were “not accepted”.

