Punjab CM to cook lavish meal for Olympians
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be donning a chef's hat for a dinner he will be hosting for the Tokyo Olympic medal winners from the state and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.
The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.
''From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!'' the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.
