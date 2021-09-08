Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:39 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he has accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.
Duterte is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term as president. His longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the May 2022 polls.
