Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.

Chouhan said the new building will be a symbol of the state's culture and will also serve as a place for conducting important government events, meetings.

"This new Bhawan will serve as a symbol of MP's values, culture, great personalities, faith. Also, this will serve as a place where important government meetings, events could be conducted," Chouhan told ANI. (ANI)

