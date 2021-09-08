Left Menu

SAD swaps two seats with BSP in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the party has taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), informed Daljit Singh Cheema.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:35 IST
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the party has taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), informed Daljit Singh Cheema. In place, the BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala assembly seats.

"AD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that it has taken Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats back from BSP. In place, BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala assembly seats," tweeted senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June formed an alliance to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

