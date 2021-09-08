SAD swaps two seats with BSP in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that the party has taken back Amritsar North and Sujanpur seats from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), informed Daljit Singh Cheema. In place, the BSP has been given Sham Chaurasi and Kapurthala assembly seats.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

