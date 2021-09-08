Mayawati asks partymen to work on war footing to expand BSP's base among 'sarv samaj'

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday instructed partymen to work on a war footing to expand the party's base among the 'Sarv samaj', a day after addressing 'prabudh Varg sammelan' aimed at garnering the support of intellectuals, especially Brahmins, before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi said she addressed senior office-bearers and district unit presidents of the BSP in an important meeting here.

She reviewed the preparations of the party up to booth-level because of the challenges of the upcoming polls and the ongoing efforts to expand the party's base among all sections of the society. The former chief minister also directed partymen to work on a war footing in this direction.

At the sammelan held on Tuesday in Lucknow, she assured that the Brahmin community will be treated right if her Bahujan Samaj Party forms the government in 2022.

''Now when a BSP-led government is formed, my efforts will not go into building memorials, parks, and statues. My whole energy will go into changing the face of Uttar Pradesh so that the entire country and world can say that the BSP chief has changed the face of the state,'' Mayawati said.

The former chief minister gave a call for forging strong unity among Dalits and Brahmins so that the results of 2007 could be repeated when the party had formed a government of its own in Uttar Pradesh.

