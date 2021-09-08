Tamil film lyricist Pulamaipithan passes away

Tamil film lyricist, poet and scholar Pulamaipithan, who penned songs for leading luminaries, including the iconic former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, 'Sivaji' Ganesan, Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, passed away on Wednesday at a hospital here due to age-related ailments.

He was 86. The 'Arasavai Kavignar' (poet laureate) was also a songwriter for younger actors like Vijay. 'Pulavar' (poet) Pulamaipithan served as deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and also presidium chairman of the AIADMK party.

He was admitted to a private hospital here on August 31 and was on life support. His condition deteriorated and his end came this morning, a statement from the hospital said.

Born on October 6, 1935 in Irugur, Coimbatore, Ramasamy, known by his pen name Pulavar Pulamaipithan, initially, worked in a textile mill and later as a teacher after he migrated to Chennai in 1964 while nursing the ambition of becoming a lyricist. He quit the job after becoming a lyricist. Pulamaipithan shot to fame through the song “Naan yaar, nee yaar” in the film 'Kudiirundha Koyil' in 1968.

Adimai Penn, Kumarikottam, Nalla Neram, Ninaithathai mudippavan, Netru Indru Naalai, Tenalliraman and Theri, to name a few, are among the popular films for which he was a songwriter.

Expressing anguish over the death of the stalwart, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said, ''We are deeply saddened to hear that Pulavar passed away.'' The leaders conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, condoling Pulamaipithan's death, recalled the latter's commitment to the Dravidian ideology. In a statement, he expressed sadness over the death.

PMK founder S Ramadoss, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and BJP State president K Annamalai, among others, condoled the death of Pulamaipithan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)