Rajasthan assembly session likely to be stormy

The Rajasthan assembly session to begin on Thursday is likely to be a stormy one with the opposition set to corner the ruling Congress over electricity supply shortage, farmers' concerns, deteriorating law and order, among other issues.

Ahead of the session, BJP legislator party meeting will be held in the assembly premises during which party MLA Kailash Meghwal is likely to move a resolution against Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria over his statements on Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap and Lord Rama.

Meghwal had recently written a letter to BJP national president J P Nadda, claiming Kataria’s statement “caused loss to the party” during bypolls.

During campaigning for the bypolls in Rajsamand in April, the Leader of Opposition had stoked controversy by making derogatory remarks against the Rajput ruler, triggering widespread criticism.

