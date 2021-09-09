Left Menu

Farmers' stir: Haryana govt suspends internet, SMS services in Karnal

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, the Haryana government on Thursday suspended the internet and SMS services in the district to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 11:00 IST
Farmers' stir: Haryana govt suspends internet, SMS services in Karnal
Farmers protesting outside Karnal mini secretariat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Because of farmers' agitation in Karnal, the Haryana government on Thursday suspended the internet and SMS services in the district to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order". As per a statement released by the state Home Affairs Department, the services will remain suspended from 7 in the morning till 11.59 in the night "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumors through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. on mobile phone and SMS for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities."

Meanwhile, the internet and SMS services have remained disrupted in Karnal since Monday because of the Mahapanchayat and call for gherao of the mini secretariat in the district in protest against lathi charge against the farmers on August 28. The farmers continue their demonstration outside the secretariat after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in the lathi charge.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was also held in Muzzafarnagar on Sunday against three farm laws by the Centre. It declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and the Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from various political parties. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021