Biden to lay out plans to boost vaccine uptake
So we want to be specific about what were trying to achieve.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden is set to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardising the nation's economic recovery.
The White House says Biden's afternoon speech Thursday will encourage vaccinations for those who haven't had a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated.
He'll also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to boost testing and promote mask requirements. And he'll emphasise steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would encourage vaccine mandates for workforces and schools.
She says: "We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life. That's what our objective is. So we want to be specific about what we're trying to achieve."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Jen Psaki
- The White House
- White House
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy
U.S. Supreme Court requires Biden to revive Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy
Legitimacy of any future Afghan govt depends on Taliban's approach to prevent nation from being 'base for terrorism': Biden
Trump slams Biden's Afghan policy, says thousands of terrorists might have been airlifted out of Kabul
Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden