Left Menu

White House pulls nomination of gun control advocate to lead firearms agency

The White House has withdrawn President Joe Biden's nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. Biden has called U.S. gun violence a "national embarrassment." https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-faces-increased-pressure-act-guns-after-indianapolis-shooting-2021-04-16 The two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Chipman's nomination had been withdrawn.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:14 IST
White House pulls nomination of gun control advocate to lead firearms agency
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has withdrawn President Joe Biden's nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. Chipman had faced strong Republican opposition in the Senate, undermining his chances of winning confirmation in a chamber only narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats. Republicans generally oppose gun control measures. Biden has called U.S. gun violence a "national embarrassment." https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-faces-increased-pressure-act-guns-after-indianapolis-shooting-2021-04-16

The two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Chipman's nomination had been withdrawn. One of the sources noted that Senator Angus King of Maine, an independent who generally votes with the Democrats but was a holdout on Chipman, was a key factor in the decision to withdraw the nomination. "Angus King is the main reason our most qualified ATF director in its history is not assuming this role," the source said.

The White House declined to comment on the matter. Chipman previously worked at the ATF for nearly 25 years, but currently serves as a policy adviser for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group founded by former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly, after a gunman shot her in 2011. His advocacy role had inflamed many Republicans as well as pro-gun groups including the National Rifle Association.

Chipman's nomination has been an uphill battle, with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in June splitting along party lines https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-panel-vote-gun-control-advocate-lead-firearms-enforcement-agency-2021-06-24 when it voted to advance his nomination. That meant Democrats would have had to jump through procedural hurdles to get Chipman confirmed. Republicans in particular opposed his support for banning military-style assault weapons. The job of ATF director is so politically fraught that the Senate has confirmed only one nominee to the post in the past 15 years. The rest of the ATF's leaders have served in an acting capacity, making it harder to put their stamp on lasting and meaningful policy.

The ATF is positioned to play a vital role in Biden's pledge to crack down on rising U.S. violent crime and shootings. His administration is looking to regulate self-assembled "ghost guns" and stabilizing braces that can be attached to pistols. Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged that the ATF will crack down on gun dealers who fail to conduct background checks, do not assist law enforcement with tracing guns used in crimes, falsify records or sell guns to people prohibited from owning them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021