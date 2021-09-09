Kirit Somaiya claims one more Maha minister involved in graft

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said he would reveal alleged corruption by a Maharashtra cabinet minister next week and produce documentary evidence to support his claim.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, the former Member of Parliament from Mumbai said he is currently gathering evidence against the minister whom he did not identity.

''I was in Pune in search of third Anil. Reporters ask me, 'who is the next Anil after Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab'. I wanted to complete my work related to finding the third Anil in Pune. I will reveal the scam of one more Cabinet minister from the Uddhav Thackeray government along with documentary evidence next week,'' Somaiya said.

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP and Transport Minister Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena are under the scanner of law enforcement agencies in cases of alleged corruption. PTI SPK RSY RSY

