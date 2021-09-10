Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he never intended to attack any branch of government

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-09-2021
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he never intended to attack any branch of the government, seeking to defuse a dispute with the Supreme Court after slamming its justices earlier this week.

In an official statement, Bolsonaro said his occasional strong language came from "the heat of the moment" and that any problem with justices should be resolved in courts. On Tuesday, as pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across Brazil, the president said he would no longer comply with certain Supreme Court rulings, deepening a rift with the judiciary and hurting Brazilian markets.

