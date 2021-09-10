Left Menu

The Congress under the leadership of its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday decided to take out a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls next year.The decision to take out the Congress Pratigya YatraHum Vachan Nibhayenge was taken at a meeting Gandhi held with the party advisory and strategy committee members here, the party said in a statement.The yatra will cover 12,000 km and will pass through villages and towns of the state.

Cong to take out yatra across Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 assembly polls
The Congress under the leadership of its national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday decided to take out a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls next year.

The decision to take out the ''Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge'' was taken at a meeting Gandhi held with the party advisory and strategy committee members here, the party said in a statement.

''The yatra will cover 12,000 km and will pass through villages and towns of the state. The details of the yatra are being finalized,'' it said.

During the yatra, Congress leaders will assure people that they would fulfill promises made by the party in the run-up to the polls.

Gandhi is taking feedback and suggestion of committee members on routes and issues that will be taken up during the yatra.

She will later in the day hold a meeting with members of the party's election committee.

Congress Legislature party leader in the assembly Aradhna Mishra Mona, state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior party leader Promod Tiwari attended the meeting among others.

Gandhi, who is leading the Congress campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, arrived here on Thursday to review the party's poll preparedness.

Congress was reduced to seven seats in the 2017 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP had clinched 312 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly to form the government for the second consecutive term.

