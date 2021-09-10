BJP leader slams Andhra CM for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations even though Sunday masses are allowed in churches and Friday prayers are permitted in mosques. "Whatever are the COVID protocols, they must be followed. The BJP never disagrees with the decisions, but there should be no partiality when you allow Sunday masses at churches and lakhs are going to churches every Sunday and performing mass. If due to Ganesh Utsav, COVID-19 is spreading according to the Andhra Pradesh CM, then it is insulting to our culture and this will not be tolerated," Sunil Deodhar told ANI.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh court permitted people to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with COVID protocols in private places. "According to the High Court, Ganesh Utsav celebrations are allowed with COVID protocols. That is the biggest victory of Andhra Pradesh BJP because in the last seven days we are protesting against the one-sided behaviour of the Chief Minister," Deodhar said.

Earlier, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar reportedly commented on the decline of the Congress over the years in politics to which Deodhar said that the statement by Pawar is uncalled for and was not required on his part. "What I can say about Sharad Pawar is that his party has allied with the Congress party only for looting the people of Maharashtra and has formed an unholy alliance between the Congress party and NCP," he said. (ANI)

