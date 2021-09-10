Left Menu

BJP leader slams Andhra CM for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations even though Sunday masses are allowed in churches and Friday prayers are permitted in mosques.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:49 IST
BJP leader slams Andhra CM for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
BJP leader, Sunil Deodhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations even though Sunday masses are allowed in churches and Friday prayers are permitted in mosques. "Whatever are the COVID protocols, they must be followed. The BJP never disagrees with the decisions, but there should be no partiality when you allow Sunday masses at churches and lakhs are going to churches every Sunday and performing mass. If due to Ganesh Utsav, COVID-19 is spreading according to the Andhra Pradesh CM, then it is insulting to our culture and this will not be tolerated," Sunil Deodhar told ANI.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh court permitted people to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with COVID protocols in private places. "According to the High Court, Ganesh Utsav celebrations are allowed with COVID protocols. That is the biggest victory of Andhra Pradesh BJP because in the last seven days we are protesting against the one-sided behaviour of the Chief Minister," Deodhar said.

Earlier, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar reportedly commented on the decline of the Congress over the years in politics to which Deodhar said that the statement by Pawar is uncalled for and was not required on his part. "What I can say about Sharad Pawar is that his party has allied with the Congress party only for looting the people of Maharashtra and has formed an unholy alliance between the Congress party and NCP," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021