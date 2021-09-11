Biden will get COVID booster once widely available -White House
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 02:09 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will get the COVID booster shot but will wait until it is widely available, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
