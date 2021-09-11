Left Menu

Don't aspire for political positions, Kejriwal tells new AAP National Council members

While welcoming new members to the National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged them not to aspire for political positions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:10 IST
Don't aspire for political positions, Kejriwal tells new AAP National Council members
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressing newly inducted members of AAP's National Council.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While welcoming new members to the National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged them not to aspire for political positions. "In AAP, never aspire for the position. We have to work hard for the welfare of the people. You should derive pleasure from work," he said to the new members via video conferencing.

"Your work should be such that the party requests you to take charge of a position instead of you asking for it. You are not worthy of a position if you have to ask for it," Kejriwal added. He further noted that when people become greedy, then they cannot be of service to others. "The greed for position needs to be gotten rid of," he said.

Laying emphasis on the party's image, Kejriwal said, "I do not want to see a day when people compare us to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress. This is not what we formed the AAP for." Kejriwal also said that the "ultimate ideal" of the party is freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Every worker and leader of the party needs to be ready to make sacrifices like them," said the AAP chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021