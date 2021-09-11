Left Menu

Gas transit via Ukraine lowers chance of Russian 'blackmail', Polish PM says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:39 IST
Making sure gas still transits through Ukraine despite the introduction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lower the chance of blackmail from Russia, the Polish prime minister said on Saturday during a visit from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Guarantees for gas transit through the territory of Ukraine, Poland to western Europe... are the element that reduces the possibility of blackmail by Russia, blackmail about prices, but more importantly political blackmail," Mateusz Morawiecki told a joint news conference.

