Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor

12-09-2021
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

