Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor
12-09-2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.
Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.
The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.
