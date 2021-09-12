Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi begins two-day Rae Bareli tour ahead of UP polls

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day tour of Rae Bareli, her mother's parliamentary constituency, on Sunday and offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Churuva on the Lucknow-Rae Bareli border.

Her visit to Rae Bareli comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which will be held early next year.

UP Congress media panelist Priyanka Gupta said the party general secretary will be holding organizational meetings throughout the day and the meetings will continue till late at night.

She may also meet people from different sections of the society, Gupta said.

Gandhi visited Bachhravan, Harchandpur, Jagdishpur village, and the Civil Lines area of the city, where she was welcomed by party leaders and workers. Then her cavalcade proceeded towards the Bhuyemau guest house, a party leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

