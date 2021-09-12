Left Menu

Kerala bishop's 'narco jihad' allegation voice of the community: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:25 IST
Kerala bishop's 'narco jihad' allegation voice of the community: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Backing Kerala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's claim of ''narcotics jihad'', the BJP on Sunday said what he has alleged is the voice of the community and appealed to the central government to bring a law to deal with "narco-terrorism and love jihad".

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said cases of "love jihad" and drug abuse victims have been rising and that the Kerala Bishop Council, too, believes that terrorism and rampant flow of drugs into the state, both interconnected, is a menace.

The Kerala government has not taken cognizance of the fact despite inputs from investigative agencies, he alleged.

''The intervention by Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala, Kerala, during sacred worship, is not just a wakeup call for his dioceses but it is the voice of the community who are victims of love jihad and narco-terrorism,'' Vadakkan said in a statement.

The bishop council has raised the issue following inputs from devotees of different churches, he said, alleging that young girls are lured who fall prey to "love jihad" and ''later end up in foreign jails''.

''Love Jihad'' is a term used by right-wing activists to refer to an alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

''The rising drug abuse in different communities has affected peace within families and has created socio-economic disorder of disastrous levels,'' Vadakkan claimed.

The intellectual and academic strengths of the young generation are destroyed through narco-terrorism or "narco jihad", he alleged.

''These are not mere allegations against any community in particular but these anti-social elements pose a threat to national security and would destroy the young generation,'' the BJP leader said.

''My appeal to the central government is to bring central legislation to book such elements, and bring in fast track courts to deal with narco-terrorism and love jihad,'' he added.

Joseph Kallarangatt had on Thursday triggered a controversy, saying Christian girls were largely falling prey to ''love and narcotic jihad'' in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth belonging to other religions.

Addressing devotees during a church celebration at Kuravilangad in Thiruvananthapuram, the bishop said as part of the ''love jihad'', non-Muslim girls, especially those belonging to the Christian community, were largely being converted after trapping them in love and being exploited and misused for destructive activities like terrorism.

Muslim outfits had protested the statement of the bishop, alleging it was meant to create a communal divide in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021