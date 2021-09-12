Left Menu

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Monday

He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works, he said.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, state BJP president C R Paatil said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Paatil said, ''Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister...Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow.'' He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister's post, he said.

Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him. He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

''The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works,'' he said.

