Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi asks Congress workers to give reply to BJP's Hindutva card

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked party workers to give reply to BJP's "Hindutva card", said sources.

ANI | Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi asks Congress workers to give reply to BJP's Hindutva card
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked party workers to give a reply to BJP's "Hindutva card", said sources. Vadra, who was on a visit to Uttar Pradesh, met the Congress workers from Raebareli and Amethi.

According to sources, during the meeting, she spoke about Hindutva and said that party workers should discuss the matter with people. She alleged that BJP is spreading propaganda. Vadra asked party workers to spread the message that Congress respects all religions. She asked the party workers to give a reply to BJP's Hindutva card. "Talk about Hindutva and answer people. We also worship and have darshan in the temples," she told the party workers.

On Friday, Vadra attended a meeting of the party's election panel in Lucknow. Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in the state covering 12,000 km ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls that are due for early next year.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress chaired by party's state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the meeting, it was also decided that zone-wise election campaigns and programmes will be started. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021