BJP's youth wing starts 'Yuva Sampark Abhiyan' in J-K

The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Sunday launched 'Yuva Sampark Abhiyan' (youth contact campaign) to garner support for the party ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign was started from Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, a BJP spokesperson said. He said about 350 activists of the BJP, including 190 block presidents and 20 district presidents and their general secretaries, took part in a meeting which was among others addressed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and BJYM national secretary Rohit Chahal. BJP Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore, General Secretary (organisation), former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and Jammu and Kashmir BJYM president Arun Parbhat and former minister Ajay Nanda also attended the meeting to kickstart the youth contact campaign.

The spokesperson said the leaders addressed the meeting and asked the party cadre to reach out to the common masses as the final announcement to hold the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir could be made anytime.

''As elections are on cards in Jammu and Kashmir, it is high time to work with full dedication to strengthen the party at grassroots level,'' Raina said, expressing confidence that his party would form the next government in the union territory.

Koul also appealed to the party workers and activists to focus completely on the upcoming assembly elections. He asked them to reach out to the maximum number of people and brief them about policies and achievements of the BJP government.

''The BJP will surely form the next government in Jammu Kashmir by winning the upcoming assembly elections as people are happy with the policies and developmental projects being undertaken by the central government,'' Chahal said.

Prabhat asked the BJYM activists to reach every nook and corner during the campaign.

