Left Menu

BJP might misuse its power to fulfil its political agenda: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP might misuse its power to fulfil its political agenda and that the party is keeping an eye over polling booths.In a statement issued here, Yadav said SP workers must get down to work without wasting any time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:28 IST
BJP might misuse its power to fulfil its political agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP might misuse its power to fulfil its political agenda and that the party is keeping an eye over polling booths.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said SP workers must get down to work without wasting any time. ''There should be no laxity on any booth, and party workers should not forget that they will not get a second chance. To save the piousness of festival of democracy, SP workers have to remain alert and make a concrete strategy, so that the BJP does not cheat the public,'' he said.

Referring to the use of a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement to project the economic progress of the state, Yadav said that wherever good work has been done, the BJP has never hesitated to claim it as its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021