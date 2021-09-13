Japan says concerned by reports of North Korea long-range cruise missile test
The Japanese government is "concerned" over reports that North Korea successfully tested a long-range cruise missile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.
He added that Japan will continue to work closely with the United States and South Korea to monitor the situation.
The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests on Saturday and Sunday, North Korean state media said.
