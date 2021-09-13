Left Menu

"Love letter from favorite agency": Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday said that the party has received notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:38 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday said that the party has received notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chadha tweeted, "In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate."

The AAP national spokesperson said that he will hold a press conference today to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I will address an important press conference today, 1:30 pm at AAP Headquarters in Delhi - to expose the political witch hunt of AAP by a rattled BJP," his tweet continued.(ANI)

