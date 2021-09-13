Lebanon's President Aoun says hopes for resumption of IMF talks

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday he hoped the new cabinet's policy programme would include a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Aoun's statement came as the new government, formed on Friday, was meeting for the first time in the presidential palace.

"We will face big difficulties and we will work on devising the possible solutions," Aoun said in a statement on twitter. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

