Lebanon's information min says Aoun stressed need for IMF and donors
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:19 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government's first cabinet meeting Lebanon's need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, and donor agencies.
Kordahi made his comments while reading a statement from the meeting of Lebanon's new cabinet, formed on Friday after a year of political deadlock.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Aoun
- Chopra
- Lebanon
- Michel
- The World Bank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
You are such an inspiration for all of us: Neeraj Chopra to Devendra Jhajharia
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' favourite snack!
Tokyo Paralympics: Athletes giving their best, please show them your support, says Neeraj Chopra
Our paralympians need lot of support, motivation from countrymen, says Neeraj Chopra
'Gone too soon', Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns demise of Sidharth Shukla