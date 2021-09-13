Karnataka: No one approached me with money to join BJP, says Shrimant Balasaheb Patil

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, Shrimant Balasahib Patil on Monday said that no one has approached him with money to join BJP and he joined the party to serve the people of Karnataka. Speaking to the media, he said, "No one approached me with money. I went to them on my own. When BJP asked me why do I want to support them. I told them I do not want anything, just a good portfolio if they form a government. Even if someone offers me money, I will not accept."

Earlier, on Sunday, Shrimant Patil said that he was offered money to leave Congress and join BJP before the toppling of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka. Commenting on this statement, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP offered money to Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs. They have given Rs 25-35 cr. Shrimant Patil has made a correct statement."

Patil is an MLA from the Kagwad Assembly constituency in Karnataka. He had a long association with Congress but changed camp in July 2019. He was one of the 16 MLAs who joined BJP from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leading to the fall of the coalition government led by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. After the Yediyurappa government formed in the state, he was given a ministerial berth. However, he was dropped from the cabinet after BS Yediyurappa resigned and Basavaraj Bommai became the chief minister.

Notably, the Monsoon session in Karnataka Assembly is beginning tomorrow. The Congress and JDS members are believed to raise the issue in the House. (ANI)

