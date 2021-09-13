Left Menu

Evaluate pvt discoms’ performance before monetising power transmission assets: Cong

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:06 IST
Prior to the implementation of government’s plan to monetise power transmission assets, the performance of private power distribution companies must be evaluated by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said on Monday.

“A probe by a sitting judge of the apex court would expose the real performance of Torrent Power in Agra,” Singh told reporters here.

Torrent Power is a Rs 13,641 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 21,500 crore Torrent Group. It has presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission, and distribution.

Torrent Power has been supplying electricity to Agra for over a decade. People of Agra are fed up with the services of Torrent and the company is turning a deaf ear to the consumers' problems, Singh claimed.

Singh also sought some amendments in the anti-defection law.

If an MLA is barred from contesting election for at least one year after defection, those making a mockery of the democratic process would be kept in check, the Congress spokesperson said.

Singh, who is on a visit to Mathura, said Congress activists and office bearers of Agra are of the opinion that scrapping Centre’s three farm laws and giving legal status to MSP should be included in the party manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due early next year.

Considering the plight of potato growers of the area, the Congress wants an increase in the MSP of potato by at least 50 per cent, he said.

