Oscar Fernandes no more; leaders express condolences

(Eds: (ADDING DETAILS; REAXS OF MORE LEADERS)) Mangaluru/Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI): Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes, an MP, died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday afternoon, family sources said.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife and two children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of the veteran Congress leader. ''Saddened by the death of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well wishers. May his soul rest in peace,'' the Prime Minister said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while offering his condolences to the family and friends of Fernandes, said his death was a personal loss for him. ''It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions,'' he said in a tweet. Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoled the death. She said it is a huge loss for each and every party worker and the country. In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi described Fernandes as a Congressman to the core, a veteran parliamentarian, a sensitive minister who championed the cause of labour and underprivileged, a dedicated organisation builder at all levels, and an individual firmly anchored in the grassroots.

She said Fernandes was ''all of this and much more''. ''His humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. His demise is a huge loss for each and every Congress worker and indeed for the entire country.

''I salute this remarkable colleague who enriched our lives and made so many contributions,'' she said while sending her condolences to his family. Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise. As he was found to have an internal injury, a surgery was carried out by doctors. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life. In his five decade long political career, Fernandes represented Udupi constituency in the Lok Sabha five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980, followed by wins from the same constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996. He has been a Rajya Sabha member for four terms since 1998.

He had served as Union Minister for Labour and Employment from 2006 to 2009 and had held different portfolios, including NRI affairs, Statistics and Programme Implementation in the UPA-II government led by Manmohan Singh.

Fernandes was also the chairman of the central election authority of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and AICC general secretary in 1996. He was president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in the late eighties. He also served as Parliament Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi.

He was born on March 27, 1941 to Roque Fernandes and Leonissa Fernandes. He had his education at St Cecily’s convent school, Board high school and in MGM College, Udupi. Fernandes began his political career by getting elected to Udupi municipality in 1972. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda expressed grief over the passing away of Fernandes.

Expressing grief, Bommai said, ''May his soul rest in peace. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to bear the loss.'' Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader Deve Gowda said he was deeply pained on hearing about the death.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Fernandes has left his mark on national politics. ''He was a simple and gentleman-politician,'' said the former Chief Minister Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a tweet, said, ''Shocked by the demise of senior Congress leader & former minister Oscar Fernandes. My condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace.'' Stating that he was saddened to hear about the death, State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar said, ''Serving the country and the party in various roles, Sri Fernandes will always be warmly remembered for his untiring dedication and vision.'' The State Congress held a condolence meeting at the party office.aders condole death of Oscar Fernandes Condolences poured in from Kerala as well.

The Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted:''His (Fernandes) dedication to service of the people will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace.'' The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, extending his condolences to the family members of Fernandes, said he (Fernandes) was one of the national leaders who always maintained close ties with the southern State.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran said Fernandes was one of the rare leaders who was accessible to everyone and earned a place in people's hearts.

He said there was no replacement for Fernandes and his memories would always inspire the party.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala State Assembly V D Satheesan said the death of Fernandes was a great loss to the Congress as he was present at all crucial junctures of the party's politics.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also extended his condolence to the bereaved family.

Chennithala said that when he visited Fernandes in hospital, the latter was optimistic that he would make a quick recovery.

''However, Oscar ji said goodbye. I extend my condolences to his family and friends. My tribute to Oscar ji,'' he said. The mortal remains of Fernandes would be kept at the district Congress committee offices at Udupi and Mangaluru on Tuesday for the public to pay homage.

The leader’s body was shifted to Father Muller Hospital morgue this evening. The mortal remains would be taken from there to Udupi at 8 AM on Tuesday, family sources said.

Prayers for his soul would be held at Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, at 9.30 AM.

The body would be kept at the Udupi Congress office from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and later at the Mangaluru party office from 3 PM to 5 PM for the people to pay their last respects, before shifting back to the Father Muller Hospital morgue.

The remains would be later shifted to KPCC office in Bengaluru where also arrangements for public homage would be made.

Sources said the final rites would be conducted at St Patrick Church, Bengaluru. However, the schedule has not been announced.

